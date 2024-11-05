Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $109.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,841. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $82.21 and a 52 week high of $110.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.