Austin Private Wealth LLC Invests $723,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,285 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.2 %

AAL stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,552,848. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

