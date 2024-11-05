Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 112 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $15.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,352. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.30 and its 200-day moving average is $253.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $178.19 and a one year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $290.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.90.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

