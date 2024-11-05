Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,916 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,485,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 187.0% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,035. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $90.22 and a 1 year high of $97.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average is $95.42.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

