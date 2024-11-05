Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AUTL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.37. 431,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,661. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

