AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 167.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $1,232,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,046.35 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,510.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,116.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,013.96. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $46.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $43,055,777.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,634.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,202.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZO

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.