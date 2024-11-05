Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.64% and a negative net margin of 111.64%. The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2666.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

AVDL stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 462,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,138. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVDL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVDL

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.