Avalanche Price Hits $24.01 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.01 or 0.00034430 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $9.77 billion and $284.61 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00010487 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000446 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 447,157,759 coins and its circulating supply is 407,154,659 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

