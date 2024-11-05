Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 7.4% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $20,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $214,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

AVDE stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.24. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $67.83.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.