AvePoint (AVPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. AvePoint has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). AvePoint had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $77.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AvePoint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AvePoint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $12.32 on Tuesday. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvePoint news, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,460,673 shares in the company, valued at $198,821,448.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Caci sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $327,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,874,216.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,460,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,821,448.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,724,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

