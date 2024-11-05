Avinger (AVGR) Scheduled to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($2.39). The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. On average, analysts expect Avinger to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Avinger Stock Up 3.4 %

AVGR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 41,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,622. Avinger has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $5.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avinger in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Stories

