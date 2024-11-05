Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $4.31 or 0.00006362 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $659.90 million and $43.03 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006837 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,882.25 or 1.00104440 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012349 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006375 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00052916 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,960,962 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

