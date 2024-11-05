Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Price

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NXPI. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citic Securities began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.40.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $12.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.65. 5,959,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,285,704. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $178.19 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.30 and a 200 day moving average of $253.27.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 43.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,416,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.