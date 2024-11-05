Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Stock Price

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.96.

ETR stock opened at $142.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.60. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $156.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $2,310,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,140,475.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 19,200 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,310,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,140,475.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $619,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,040. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,954 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Entergy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,926,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,135,000 after buying an additional 763,834 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 47.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,479,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 64.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,057 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,137,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Entergy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,753,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

