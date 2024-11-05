Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cars.com from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cars.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cars.com

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $15.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 2.10. Cars.com has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cars.com

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 487,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.