Beldex (BDX) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0781 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $521.50 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,455.13 or 0.03505222 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00034597 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00010542 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,971,385 coins and its circulating supply is 6,681,271,385 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

