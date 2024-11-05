Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $70.95, but opened at $65.61. Berry Global Group shares last traded at $65.19, with a volume of 479,516 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.07 and its 200-day moving average is $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.50%.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,889.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,548,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,441,000 after buying an additional 1,934,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,070,000 after buying an additional 1,200,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,365,000 after buying an additional 807,211 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 798,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,968,000 after buying an additional 588,114 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,714,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,751,000 after buying an additional 492,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

