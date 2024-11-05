Beyond Meat (BYND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Beyond Meat has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BYND stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

