Beyond Meat (BYND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Beyond Meat has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Beyond Meat to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Beyond Meat Trading Down 0.8 %
BYND stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $12.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Beyond Meat Company Profile
Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
