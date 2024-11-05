Bicycle Therapeutics’ (BCYC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $71,499.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,478,032.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock worth $102,040. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 69.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.