BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) Shares Down 5.5% – Should You Sell?

BingEx Limited (NASDAQ:FLX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $13.51. Approximately 14,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 98,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.
BingEx Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides on-demand courier services under the FlashEx brand name in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Flash-Riders as service providers. It serves individual and business customers, including local retailers, restaurants, and logistics players through its mobile platform and website.
