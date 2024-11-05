BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Down 7.7% This Week

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $788.00 million and $16.18 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000658 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000806 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000081 USD and is down -0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $15,815,197.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

