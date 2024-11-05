BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $777.45 million and approximately $14.92 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000626 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000814 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000081 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $16,509,490.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

