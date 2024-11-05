Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.7 %

BX stock opened at $167.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $96.15 and a one year high of $175.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.40 and a 200-day moving average of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

