Bluzelle Market Capitalization Achieves $40.44 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 5th. Bluzelle has a market cap of $40.44 million and $2.64 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One Bluzelle token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle’s launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,800,761 tokens. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle (BLZ) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum platform, used within the Bluzelle network, a decentralized data network for dApps. It provides secure, tamper-proof, and scalable data management using blockchain principles. The BLZ token is used to pay for network services and incentivize participation. Bluzelle was founded by Neeraj Murarka and Pavel Bains.”

