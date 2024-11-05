Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Announces Earnings Results

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Boise Cascade Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE BCC traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.36. The stock had a trading volume of 104,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,914. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.05 and its 200-day moving average is $132.47. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $101.82 and a 52 week high of $154.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.53.
Boise Cascade Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.32%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Boise Cascade Company Profile
Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.
