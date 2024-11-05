Bombardier (TSE:BBD) Downgraded by Scotiabank to Hold

Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Bombardier Stock Performance
Bombardier has a twelve month low of C$7.83 and a twelve month high of C$13.18.
About Bombardier
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is Eli Lilly a Buy? Analyst Confidence Grows for 2025
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Why Warren Buffett’s 1999 Market Warning Still Matters Today
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Medicare Advantage Costs Surge: How These 2 Insurers Are Thriving
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.