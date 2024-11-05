BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XFIV) Shares Sold by Legacy CG LLC

Legacy CG LLC cut its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XFIV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC owned about 0.05% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFIV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $610,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $2,500,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $2,525,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XFIV opened at $48.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79. BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Five Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of five years. XFIV was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

