Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at UBS Group

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.69.

Boston Properties stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.16. 400,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,614. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.94. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $50.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.28). Boston Properties had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $859.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $1,621,248.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $351,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $1,621,248.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,568,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,539,289,000 after acquiring an additional 122,583 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 25.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,637,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,348,000 after buying an additional 542,610 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,923,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,394,000 after acquiring an additional 120,650 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 32.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,503,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,567,000 after acquiring an additional 371,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,878,000 after acquiring an additional 38,048 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

