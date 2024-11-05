Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.01 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. On average, analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.12. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWMN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Insider Transactions at Bowman Consulting Group

In other news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $31,897.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,002 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $96,368.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,141,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $31,897.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,402 shares of company stock worth $242,343. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

