Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.370-3.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Bright Horizons Family Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.37-$3.42 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.63.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BFAM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.83. The stock had a trading volume of 740,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34 and a beta of 1.49. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $80.29 and a 1-year high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $112,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,186.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $112,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,186.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $327,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,549.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $549,397. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.