BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Mizuho

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

BrightSpring Health Services stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

