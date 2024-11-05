Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Brilliant Earth Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $105.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.52 million. On average, analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRLT opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $168.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BRLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Friday. William Blair lowered Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. The company’s product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. It sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

