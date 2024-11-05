Brokerages Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT at $113.11

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.75.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $110.07 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $85.26 and a 52-week high of $119.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 96.55, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.00.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,681,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,910,000 after buying an additional 199,578 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,442,000 after buying an additional 118,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,754,000 after purchasing an additional 102,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,335,000 after purchasing an additional 73,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,873,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

