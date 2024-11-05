Brokerages Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) Target Price at GBX 524.80

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 524.80 ($6.81).

Several research firms have recently commented on AV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 525 ($6.81) to GBX 550 ($7.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aviva in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LON AV opened at GBX 455.40 ($5.91) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 995.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 390.70 ($5.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 510.20 ($6.62). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 484.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 482.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,391.30%.

In related news, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £31,187.50 ($40,445.47). In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.34) per share, with a total value of £4,826.43 ($6,259.15). Also, insider Amanda Blanc bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £31,187.50 ($40,445.47). 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

