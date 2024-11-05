Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (TSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Shares of BAM stock opened at C$76.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.73. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of C$42.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.41.
Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.5564428 earnings per share for the current year.
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
