Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (TSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock opened at C$76.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.73. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of C$42.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.41.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.5564428 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Senior Officer Anuj Ranjan sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total transaction of C$4,458,375.00. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Brian William Kingston sold 281,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.40, for a total value of C$18,111,093.75. Also, Senior Officer Anuj Ranjan sold 112,500 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.63, for a total value of C$4,458,375.00. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.