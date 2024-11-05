Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.41.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $57.36.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 92.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 368.3% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.