BRT Apartments (BRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.
BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect BRT Apartments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BRT Apartments Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE BRT traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,639. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.
About BRT Apartments
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.
