BSW Wealth Partners Takes Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 117.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $5,380,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,968,950.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $5,380,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,730 shares in the company, valued at $48,968,950.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,520. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $319.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.33. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.94 and a 52 week high of $330.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.11. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

