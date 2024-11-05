Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Cabot updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.400-7.800 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $7.40-7.80 EPS.

Cabot Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CBT stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.22. 346,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,112. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $2,322,512.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,839.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $127,534.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,240. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total value of $2,322,512.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,814 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,839.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,812. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cabot from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

