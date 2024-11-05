CAE (CAE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. CAE had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect CAE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAE traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 276,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67. CAE has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. StockNews.com lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

