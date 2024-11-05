Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fiduciary Family Office LLC

Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CZR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,190,000 after buying an additional 3,289,748 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 340.0% in the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,799,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,763 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6,568.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,439,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,102,000 after buying an additional 1,418,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $37,763,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CZR. Barclays cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of CZR stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.72. 1,164,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,157,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.18.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

