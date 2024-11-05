Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.32 and last traded at C$10.22, with a volume of 95874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Canaccord Genuity Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$986.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$428.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$424.52 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 0.8618357 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is presently -340.00%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc operates as a full-service investment dealer in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Crown Dependencies, and Australia. It operates through two segments: Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, and trading services for corporate, institutional, and government clients.

