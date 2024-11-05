Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Stock Up 5.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.85. The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.06.
About Canadian Overseas Petroleum
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas reserves in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Bermuda, and sub-Saharan Africa. Its Wyoming operations are environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from an adjacent wind farm to power production facilities.
