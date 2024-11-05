Capital Management Corp VA Sells 2,388 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Harmony Biosciences accounts for about 1.7% of Capital Management Corp VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 22.5% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 346.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 335,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 260,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 129.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 21,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $869,943.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HRMY shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

