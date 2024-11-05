Capital Management Corp VA Sells 7,650 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

