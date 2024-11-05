Cardano (ADA) Tops One Day Volume of $263.13 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $11.52 billion and approximately $263.13 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,412.11 or 0.03548903 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00033636 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010423 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,106,473 coins and its circulating supply is 34,995,041,872 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.