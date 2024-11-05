Cardano (ADA) Tops One Day Volume of $263.13 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $11.52 billion and approximately $263.13 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,412.11 or 0.03548903 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00033636 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005374 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010108 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010423 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00005825 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,106,473 coins and its circulating supply is 34,995,041,872 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
