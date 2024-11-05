Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $13,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 28,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period.

ICSH stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2233 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

