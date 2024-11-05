Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.4 %

BDX opened at $234.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $259.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

