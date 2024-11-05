Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 78,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 761,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,641,000 after buying an additional 383,947 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 642.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 272,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 235,958 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,045.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 25,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFG. StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.14%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

