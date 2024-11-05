Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Long Path Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 940,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 28,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter valued at $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $231.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.83. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Report on Silvercrest Asset Management Group

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

(Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.